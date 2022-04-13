Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

