Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By KeyCorp

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schneider National in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 over the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,813,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 846,374 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

