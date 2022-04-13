Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of BK opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.