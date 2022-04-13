Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.36.

TSE CNR opened at C$155.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.733 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

