Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

