Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
HXL opened at $54.98 on Monday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 289.38 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter.
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
