Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.22. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,467,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

