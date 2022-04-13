Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 81,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

