Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Raised by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $63.35 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

