Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,147,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

