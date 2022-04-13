Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Raised by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

NYSE WLL opened at $81.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

