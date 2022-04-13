Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oportun Financial in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 611,601 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,283,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

