Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

BSM opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.