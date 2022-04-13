Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Issued By Truist Financial

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

SPOT opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $207.48. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.12 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

