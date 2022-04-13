Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Issued By Truist Financial

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.
SPOT opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $207.48. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.12 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.