Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

BJRI stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a PE ratio of -159.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

