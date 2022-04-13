Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.69 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

NYSE:COP opened at $100.00 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

