Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Unum Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Unum Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

