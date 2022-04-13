Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

