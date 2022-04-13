Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

COF stock opened at $132.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

