Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

