Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RXT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

RXT stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

