Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Lowered by Truist Financial

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Range Resources stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

