Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

NYSE BK opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

