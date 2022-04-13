Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $108.87 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.86 or 0.00016607 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $714.76 million and $108.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,121,913 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

