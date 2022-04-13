Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $669.44 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00016071 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $669.44 million and approximately $103.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,120,674 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

