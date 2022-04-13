Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

