Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,840 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

