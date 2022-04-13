Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

