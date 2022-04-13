Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

