Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 523.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

