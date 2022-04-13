QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 481,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

