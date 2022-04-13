QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:QS opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $2,849,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,748,137. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

