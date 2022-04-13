Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 66,372 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

