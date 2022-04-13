Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 349,374 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 999.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 109,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.