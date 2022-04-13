Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $312,000.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

