Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Oxford Industries worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

