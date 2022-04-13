Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

