Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 186.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.