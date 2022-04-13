Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.99 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

