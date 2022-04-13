Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMS opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

