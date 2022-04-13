Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 218,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Embark Technology stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

