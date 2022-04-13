Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Quilter has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Shares of Quilter are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

