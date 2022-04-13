Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

