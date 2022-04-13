RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.35. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 5,382 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $171.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

