Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.98 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $61.29 million and $3.98 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.39 or 0.07509632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,315.92 or 0.99976923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,287,716 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

