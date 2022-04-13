Rally Market Cap Achieves $459.60 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $459.60 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.65 or 0.99975830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,632,789,155 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

