Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $273.62 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00006800 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $273.62 million and $30.74 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.95 or 0.07536042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,207.16 or 1.00110933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041181 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,761,277 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

