Raymond James Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Underperform

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $488,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 808,175 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

