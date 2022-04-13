RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $111.80.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

