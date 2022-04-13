RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 466 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $362.55 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

